Eldergay Gregory Slaven, a detective with the Indianapolis police department, committed suicide on or about 2015.05.25 at the approximate age of 46. A BDSM dom, Slaven had a submissive, Aaron Barnes, who had died in Slaven’s house weeks previously, a death later ruled an accidental asphyxiation by choloroform. At the time of Slaven’s death, Slaven was still under administrative suspension pending investigation of Barnes’ death, reports state.
Great Lakes Den coverage
