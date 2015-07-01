Eldergay restaurant reviewer/musician/bicycle courier Steven Davey, who wrote for Toronto alternative newsweekly Now for almost two decades, “died suddenly” at age 64.

Since I have a lot of eldergays and youngergays foaming with rage when I call a suicide a suicide, let me explain a journalistic convention. “Died suddenly” means committed suicide (in all cases). “Died unexpectedly” means exactly that and has no ulterior meaning. Steven Davey “died suddenly,” hence committed suicide.